Jayden Daniels Sets Another NFL Playoff Record in Commanders-Eagles NFC Title Game
Jayden Daniels has been nothing short of amazing in his first season as the Washington Commanders quarterback. He led his team to a resurgent 12-5 record and won two road playoff games to get Washington back to the NFC title game for the first time in many years.
Along the way, Daniels has set all sorts of NFL and franchise rookie passing records. On Sunday he set one more that officially cements his postseason run as one of the very best by a rookie in football history.
On the Commanders' first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game on Sunday Daniels passed Russell Wilson for the most playoff passing yards by a rookie in NFL history. Daniels came into the game with 567 yards, trailing Wilson by only five yards, and already held the league record for most completions by a rookie QB in the postseason.
Pretty tremendous from the former Heisman Trophy winner.
Washington fans are hoping his magical run doesn't end here. But even if it does, Daniels's first playoff run will go down in the history books.