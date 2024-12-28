Jaylon Johnson Believes Caleb Williams Should Have Input on Bears' Coaching Search
After Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears failed to score more than three points in a dismal Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks that brought boos from the home crowd, it became even more apparent that the Bears must prioritize hiring a head coach that will aid Williams's development.
Despite making individually impressive plays, the No. 1 overall pick has been unable to consistently lead the offense on scoring drives, which has largely caused the Bears to lose 10 straight games.
Bears All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson spoke candidly on the franchise's upcoming search for their next coach on Friday, saying he believes Williams should have some input on who the Bears hire.
“I do think that Caleb should have some kind of input as far as who he likes, what he likes about them and ultimately the decision-makers have got to make their decisions," Johnson said on Spiegs and Holmes on 670 The Score.
More than anything, Johnson believes the next head coach of the franchise must provide stability to Williams, which prior Bears quarterbacks did not have. Williams has already experience coaching instability himself in less than one season with the Bears after offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and head coach Matt Eberflus were fired this season.
“I stand on it—Caleb is going to need some stability,” Johnson said. “Throughout my career, quarterbacks haven’t had stability here in Chicago. I was here when Justin [Fields] got drafted, seeing everything he went through with different head coaches, different [offensive coordinators] almost every year. That’s not something that is ideal ... If you don’t have any stability, if you don’t have somebody who’s going to be here for a long time that you can develop with and grow and learn a system, then it’s not going to be good for that team."
Johnson has told Amazon Prime and 670 the Score that he considers former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Lions defensive coordinator, and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores as strong coaching candidates for the Bears.
Whoever the Bears do hire, their future will largely rest on Williams's development and success going forward.