Jeff Okudah's Reported Contract Details in Return to NFC North With Vikings

The Lions' former first-round pick will return to the division after a couple years away.

Madison Williams

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah celebrates his interception for a touchdown in 2022.
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah celebrates his interception for a touchdown in 2022. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Vikings and former first-rounder cornerback Jeff Okudah reached an agreement on a one-year contract on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The agreement comes after the Vikings hosted Okudah for a visit on Monday. He reportedly had other teams interested in him, but he chose to return to the NFC North, where his NFL career started after he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020.

The Vikings will be Odukah's fourth team in six years despite being just 26. He played for the Houston Texans in 2024 after one year with the Atlanta Falcons.

Odukah's biggest problem in his NFL career has been injuries. Last season he only competed in six games because of a hip injury. He suffered a ruptured Achilles in 2021 to end his second season with the Lions after just one game. In his rookie year, Odukah underwent abdomen surgery after competing in nine games.

The Vikings are looking to fill some defensive gaps by signing Odukah, including safety Camryn Bynum, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, who remain unsigned.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

