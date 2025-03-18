Jeff Okudah's Reported Contract Details in Return to NFC North With Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings and former first-rounder cornerback Jeff Okudah reached an agreement on a one-year contract on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The agreement comes after the Vikings hosted Okudah for a visit on Monday. He reportedly had other teams interested in him, but he chose to return to the NFC North, where his NFL career started after he was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2020.
The Vikings will be Odukah's fourth team in six years despite being just 26. He played for the Houston Texans in 2024 after one year with the Atlanta Falcons.
Odukah's biggest problem in his NFL career has been injuries. Last season he only competed in six games because of a hip injury. He suffered a ruptured Achilles in 2021 to end his second season with the Lions after just one game. In his rookie year, Odukah underwent abdomen surgery after competing in nine games.
The Vikings are looking to fill some defensive gaps by signing Odukah, including safety Camryn Bynum, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin, who remain unsigned.