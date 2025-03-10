Former Vikings Safety Camryn Bynum Agrees to $60 Million Deal With Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are making a big upgrade to their secondary, having agreed to sign former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to a four-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Bynum's deal will see him make $60 million over the next four seasons at an average of $15 million per season. The former fourth-round pick cashes in massively after an impressive first four seasons in the NFL with the Vikings.
Across 65 career appearances and 54 starts, Bynum has eight interceptions and 28 pass defenses while recording 342 tackles, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
A top safety in the NFL, Bynum was best known for leading some of the most elaborate turnover celebrations across the league. After a member of the Vikings defense would secure a big takeaway, Bynum would be front and center while the team executed some hilariously choreographed dances.
He will be missed in Minnesota. His former teammate and fellow member of the Vikings secondary Joshua Metellus took to social media in the aftermath of Bynum's deal with the Colts, posting a broken heart emoji.
Now, Bynum will bring his talents as a ball-hawking safety and dance choreographer to Indianapolis where he figures to be an instant impact player in the secondary.