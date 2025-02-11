Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Shares Full-Circle Moment With His Father After Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after their dominant win in Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The victory was lead by an absolutely relentless performance from the Eagles’ defense which didn’t allow Patrick Mahomes a moment of piece in the pocket all night.
After the game, two generations of Eagles got to celebrate together on the field.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of Clemson. While he was far from the highest player picked in the Eagles’ draft, he might have brought the most excitement with him, as his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., is a legend within the franchise, having spent the vast majority of his career in Philadelphia.
20 years ago, Trotter Sr. celebrated on the field carrying his son in his arms as the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, the two celebrated together once again. While it was the younger Trotter who played in the game this time, it was still his father that did the lifting when it was time to celebrate.
Trotter Jr. is just one season into his NFL tenure, but will already be sporting a Super Bowl ring. He’ll be hungry for another so he and his father can both keep one at home.