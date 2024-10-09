SI

Jerod Mayo Had Simple Explanation Why Patriots Benched Jacoby Brissett for Drake Maye

New England went 1-4 with Brissett at the helm.

Liam McKeone

New England selected Maye with the third pick in the 2024 draft
New England selected Maye with the third pick in the 2024 draft / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots are giving the future a kickstart by choosing to start Drake Maye in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. Veteran Jacoby Brissett held the reigns for the opening weeks of the season, as was the team's stated plan upon selecting Maye. However, after Brissett struggled to produce behind a poor offensive line and the Patriots lost four of their last five games, the organization decided to replace him ahead of schedule.

On Wednesday, Maye and coach Jerod Mayo met with media for the first time to speak about the change. For his part, Mayo had a pretty simple explanation as to why he made the call: The young gun gives the team a better shot to win each week.

"Going forward, I think now, Drake gives us the best chance to win now and going forward," Mayo said per MassLive. "He’s been getting better every single week. As I said before, at the end of training camp, he was actually trending at a very high rate. That has continued through the early part of the season. It was solely my decision to make this choice. ... We’re all on board."

In five starts, Brissett threw for 696 yards and only two passing touchdowns with one interception. The Pats scored fewer than 20 points in all but one of those games. So the bar isn't exactly high for Maye to clear as an operator of the offense. However, the unit as a whole has failed more often than not and how much of that falls on Brissett is not very clear.

Either way, Maye got his shot, even if perhaps a touch earlier than expected.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL