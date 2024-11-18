Jerod Mayo Strongly Denies Report that Patriots Called Around for Advice on Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been impressive since taking over for Jacoby Brissett in Week 6.
Despite the team sporting a 2–4 record since the switch, the rookie has brought a necessary spark to the offense. The Patriots are averaging 20 points per game under Maye (compared to just 12.4 with Brissett), and he's thrown for nine touchdowns with a passer rating of 87.5.
Given his success, it was reported last week by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the team's ownership has "done some research over the past few weeks on how to handle a young quarterback."
"They failed with Mac Jones from 2021 through 2023," Breer said on NBC Sports Boston last week. "So the Krafts have asked people and done their homework on how the right way to handle a young quarterback is, and how they're going to do that going forward."
Given the virality of the report, head coach Jerod Mayo was asked on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning if it was, in fact, true. He strongly denied that his bosses were going over his head.
"All those reports are false," the first-year coach said, bluntly. "None of those reports are true."
Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was also asked about this report last week and while not denying that it happened, displayed confidence in his staff's ability to develop Maye into a quality NFL quarterback.
“[They’ve] got a lot invested in the guy," said the OC. "I think I have a good feel on how to get him ready and I think it's showing so far. Not worried about that at all.
"I’m here to develop Drake Maye. And that’s what I’m gonna do," Van Pelt said.
Maye threw for a career high 282 yards and a career high 75% completion percentage in New England's 28–22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They head to Miami this coming weekend to take on the Dolphins.