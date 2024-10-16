Jerry Jones Offers Bizarre Explanation for Yelling During Heated Radio Interview
Jerry Jones is trying to clean up a mess he made on Tuesday.
Jones opened his day doing a weekly radio spot on 105.3 The FAN to talk about the Dallas Cowboys' 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The interview got heated as the Cowboys' owner got incredibly defensive when hosts Shan Shariff and RJ Choppy asked about the team's offseason decisions. Now he's trying to walk it back a bit.
Dianna Russini talked to Jones later in the day and he made a statement about his outburst.
"I don’t know that I would go as far as (calling) the volume connotation as yelling. OK? But the facts are that if I’m going to be grilled by the tribunal, I don’t need it to be by the guys I’m paying," Jones said. "I can take it from fans and take it from other people. I take a lot of pride in how fair and how much I try to work with the media, we’re brothers and sisters. But I was a little frustrated there today. … The wrong ones were doing the questioning. Now, if those had been real fans sitting there or if there had been people that knew what they were talking about, football people, I might have had a different answer."
After getting hammered on Sunday, the Cowboys are now 3–3. Jones has backed head coach Mike McCarthy and said he won't make an in-season coaching change.
The Cowboys are off this week and will return in Week 8 as they'll travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.