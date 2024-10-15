SI

Jerry Jones Throws Heated Tantrum at Cowboys Radio Hosts After Big Loss to Lions

Kristen Wong

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is interviewed before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is interviewed before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been having a week.

After his team’s 47-9 beatdown by the Detroit Lions, Jones hopped on 105.3 The FAN to discuss the Cowboys’ season thus far as part of his typical weekly radio interview, and things quickly took an ugly turn.

At one point during the show, Jones got extremely defensive when radio hosts Shan and RJ started to ask Jones questions about the Cowboys’ offseason moves. 

“This is not your job,” Jones said (around the 2:46:35 mark). “Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job. I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.

"You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday.”

On Sunday, Jones was spotted looking displeased in his suite at AT&T Stadium watching the Lions run up the score against the Cowboys, on his 82nd birthday no less.

The Cowboys (3-3) currently sit third in the NFC East and have several roster issues to address if they hope to turn their season around, including their inefficient run game and rushing defense.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

