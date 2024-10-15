Jerry Jones Throws Heated Tantrum at Cowboys Radio Hosts After Big Loss to Lions
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been having a week.
After his team’s 47-9 beatdown by the Detroit Lions, Jones hopped on 105.3 The FAN to discuss the Cowboys’ season thus far as part of his typical weekly radio interview, and things quickly took an ugly turn.
At one point during the show, Jones got extremely defensive when radio hosts Shan and RJ started to ask Jones questions about the Cowboys’ offseason moves.
“This is not your job,” Jones said (around the 2:46:35 mark). “Your job isn't to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job. I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. I'm not kidding. You're not going to figure out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I'm going to today with 32 teams here, you're geniuses.
"You really think you're gonna sit here with a microphone and tell me all of the things that I've done wrong without going over the rights? Listen, we both know we're talking to a lot of great fans, a lot of great listeners. And I'm very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick about what happened Sunday.”
On Sunday, Jones was spotted looking displeased in his suite at AT&T Stadium watching the Lions run up the score against the Cowboys, on his 82nd birthday no less.
The Cowboys (3-3) currently sit third in the NFC East and have several roster issues to address if they hope to turn their season around, including their inefficient run game and rushing defense.