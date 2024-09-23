Jerry Jones Had Blunt Response When Asked About Improving Cowboys' Roster
Jerry Jones doesn't want to hear questions about improving the Dallas Cowboys' roster.
After another loss in Week 3, Jones was asked by reporters if the Cowboys needed to upgrade their roster. He had a blunt response, saying he didn't think it was an issue and, "I like our personnel."
Dallas made a valiant attempt at a comeback on Sunday, but ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens 28–25. They trailing 28–6 entering the fourth quarter, but were able to close the gap and got it to within three points with 2:53 remaining. But the hole they dug was too deep to crawl out of.
One issue for Dallas has been the ground game on offense. The Cowboys combined to rush for 51 yards on 16 carries and they had no rushes for more than six yards. Meanwhile, the Ravens ran all over Dallas' defense, racking up 274 yards on 45 carries. That included 151 yards and two touchdowns from Derrick Henry.
Henry was a free agent in the offseason and the Cowboys didn't pursue him heavily. When asked about that, Jones claimed the team couldn't afford the four-time Pro Bowler. Instead, Dallas has Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott toting the ball out of the backfield.
Quarterback Dak Prescott did what he could on Sunday, completing 28-of-51 passes for 379 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But he had no help on the ground.
The Cowboys are now 1–2 and probably do need a reliable running back if they want to become a contender.