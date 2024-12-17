Jerry Jones Clarifies Cowboys' Stance on Swirling Micah Parsons Trade Rumors
A report circulated recently stating that the Dallas Cowboys "had not closed the door" on trading linebacker Micah Parsons. Owner Jerry Jones came out and crushed this rumor.
"That's never been uttered in this organization that we don't have a future with Micah Parsons," Jones said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
Jones's statement reiterates him previously noting how he couldn't imagine Parsons "not wearing a star on his helmet." It sounds like Jones, at least, wants to keep the three-time Pro Bowler on the roster.
And Parsons wants to remain in Dallas, too. Parsons told Jon Machota of The Athletic that he understands this is how the NFL business works, but he would prefer to stay with the Cowboys.
"But man, at the end of the day whatever it takes for me just to continue to be a Cowboy until I retire, that's what I want," Parsons later told ESPN. "And I know it's going to be hard conversations and reality checks, but I think I'm a good enough caliber to be here."
Parsons will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2025, meaning he's up for a contract extension this offseason. The Cowboys have a lot to work through this spring, including deciding if they want to sign coach Mike McCarthy to an extension, so we'll see where Parsons ends up. Based on Jones's comments, though, it's very likely he'll push for Parsons to remain in Dallas.