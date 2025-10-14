Jerry Jones Defends Embattled Matt Eberflus Over Cowboys’ Dreadful Defense
The Cowboys dropped to 2-3-1 on the season thanks to Sunday's last-second loss to the Panthers. While Dak Prescott led the offense to 27 points and threw three touchdown passes to continue the unit's hot start to the season, the defense was a disaster. As it has been all year long.
The Cowboys let Bryce Young and an underwhelming Carolina offense march very, very slowly down the field over the last six minutes of the fourth quarter to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was a new low for the Dallas defense; after Sunday's debacle the Cowboys rank last in total yards allowed (2,470) and yards allowed per game (411.7). No other defense is particularly close, either.
The unit is under a more intense microscope than normal thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, which means first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is under a lot of heat for the dreadful start to the year. Asked about him on Tuesday during a weekly radio interview, Jerry Jones threw his support behind Eberflus, saying he's the guy he wants "in the foxhole" next to him because Eberflus has "had his tail kicked" before.
"He's been in that, he's had tremendous experience," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per Cowboys reporter RJ Ochoa. "He's dealt with adversity with a long record of, not only with us, but with his tenure at Chicago and Indianapolis. And he's had some great successes. But he's had his tail kicked. That's who I want in the foxhole with me. Because there's no such thing as having all of the answers. I jumped at it when I saw we had the chance to get him. I still feel as strongly as the day that I brought him in here."
Eberflus has most certainly dealt with adversity, and quite recently too. He became the first Bears coach in history to get fired mid-season last year after a particularly awful showing against the Lions. Jones clearly believes that's a positive on the resume.
The Cowboys aren't completely out of the playoff picture yet. But they won't be making much postseason noise if the defense continues to give up 400 yards per game. Jones's vote of confidence will only carry Eberflus so far. Results will be required, and soon.
The next chance to produce those results will come next Sunday against the Commanders in Dallas.