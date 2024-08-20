Jerry Jones Appears to Hint Cowboys Won't Sign Dak Prescott to Extension Before Season
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's contract negotiations have been a roller-coaster ride this offseason.
The quarterback has stated in the past that he is looking for a contract extension so he can stay with the team long-term. However, the 2024 season is fast approaching, and if a contract isn't agreed upon before the season starts, it's likely the deal could be put on the back-burner.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't give many details about the contract negotiations on Tuesday, but his comments regarding Prescott's situation makes it sound like a deal might not happen before the season starts.
“We’re just continuing to talk," Jones said, via Cowboys team reporter Nick Harris. "Since we’re [approaching] in-season, we’re operating under the existing contract.”
This reiterates a bit what Prescott said last week regarding the contract timeline. He admitted he could see the contract being done before or during the season, but that "conversations are on the right way."
Prescott is entering his final year of his current contract, meaning the two parties will need to get something done sooner rather than later if the quarterback wants to stay in Dallas.