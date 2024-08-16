Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Updated State of Contract Extension Negotiations
With less than a month until the season opener for the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott is still seeking a new contract that will keep him with the franchise long term.
Prescott has been relatively mum on his contract situation throughout camp, but is hoping the deal gets done soon.
"I'm not putting much thought into hoping it gets done now, hoping it gets done in a couple weeks, during the season or whenever it happens," Prescott said. "I just know conversations are on the right way."
Prescott feeling good about the state of negotiations is a great sign for the Cowboys, who certainly do not have a long-term plan at the position outside of the veteran, who is still playing great football as he enters his 30s. Prescott is in the final year of his contract that is set to pay him $29 million in base salary.
Prescott threw for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns to nine interceptions last season while completing 69.5% of his passes. His yardage mark and completion percentage were both career-highs.