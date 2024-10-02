SI

Jerry Jones Interrupts Cowboys Practice by Landing Helicopter on Field

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives at the team's practice facility in a helicopter.
Jerry Jones is not your typical NFL owner.

The Dallas Cowboys owner enjoyed an eye-opening arrival to the team's practice facility on Wednesday afternoon, flying in via helicopter and landing directly on the field.

The Cowboys were forced to briefly clear the field in order to make space for Jones's helicopter to land, and quarterback Dak Prescott could even be seen feigning throwing a pass to the 81-year-old as the chopper touched down.

Who needs a parking spot when you own the facility?

The helicopter features the team's logo on the tail rotor, and is colored in Cowboys' white and blue. It touched down along one of the sidelines, after which Jones got out and greeted the team with a big smile on his face, seemingly pleased with his dramatic entrance.

The Cowboys (2–2) are coming off a 20–16 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football and are gearing up for their Week 5 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, another primetime game set to be played on Sunday night.

