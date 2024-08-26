Jerry Jones Gives Profane Justification For Remaining the Cowboys GM
Jerry Jones isn't going anywhere. During a recent interview with longtime Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. Jones made it painfully clear that he would remain the team's general manager for the foreseeable future and has absolutely no plans of stepping down to let someone else run the team.
If you're a Cowboys fan, this could be reassuring or discomforting. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb remain in contractual limbo and the team hasn't been to the NFC Championship Game since before Lamb was born. But Jones remains confident that there's no one better suited for getting this done than himself.
Here's Jones's profane explanation that was published in the new city-specific website DLLS:
“I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f---, if anybody can figure out how to get this s--- done, I can figure out how to get it done,” Jones said. “I’ve been there every which way from Sunday, and have I busted my ass a bunch, a bunch. And there’s nobody living that’s out cutting and shooting that can’t give you a bunch of times they busted their ass. So hell no, there’s nobody that could f------ come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can."
Jones also explained why his experience makes him the only person for this job. Via DLLS:
“I f------ have had hundreds of [bad days],” Jones said. “I’m emotional about it sometimes. Well, running this thing, that’s who I want to make the last call. Now, when I can’t f------ think, when I’m old and I can’t even do it… but I’m a long way from not being able to do it too.
“The reason I don’t let somebody else be the GM is because I don’t have anybody that I will let do it to actually do it right. And they’re gonna have to come to me and because I know where it is that you’re going to pay for it.”
Jones insisted that he has "great confidence" in his children, but they will only be taking over if he gets hit by a car. No, really. He said he had confidence getting the job done "If I get hit by a car out here tonight."
So as long as Jerry Jones is still breathing, he's going to be the one at the negotiation table. If that means doing a deal with Prescott or Lamb's replacement well, they won't be the first players he's outlasted in Dallas.