Jerry Jones Looked So Miserable Watching Cowboys Get Beat Down by Lions on His Birthday
Jerry Jones turned 82 years old on Sunday. His birthday gift? An atrocious first half performance from his Dallas Cowboys against the Detroit Lions.
In what could have been a good chance for Dallas to measure its championship hopes against one of the NFC's most complete teams, the 'Boys got utterly dominated by the visiting side. The Lions outscored the Cowboys, 27-6, in the first two quarters. Dallas was out-gained by 152 yards in total. It was a true beatdown no matter which way you slice it.
After David Montgomery trampled over the Cowboys for his second rushing touchdown of the day to put the Lions up 27-3, the FOX cameras panned to Jones in his suite. He looked abjectly miserable to be watching his team get owned like this.
Woof.
Jones has owned the Cowboys since the early 1990s so he's surely enjoyed a couple of top-tier birthday performances from his teams. But this is a pretty brutal showing from the Cowboys, and it isn't the first time they've flopped this hard in front of the home fans in 2024.
A sad start to Jones's 82nd trip around the sun.