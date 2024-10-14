Jerry Jones Makes Declarative Statement on Mike McCarthy's Job After Ugly Loss to Lions
The Dallas Cowboys' woes were on full display on Sunday as they were trounced on their home field by the Detroit Lions, 47–9.
Jerry Jones was in attendance for the game, sitting in his usual suite at AT&T Stadium as he celebrated his 82nd birthday. There wasn't much to celebrate with the team getting blown out by 38.
After the game, Jones was asked by reporters about the loss and whether he was considering any coaching changes. He gave a blunt response when declaring that there weren't any changes en route.
"I'm not considering that," said Jones, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jones doesn't seem to think that changes to the coaching staff are what will help turn this season around, despite fans expressing their displeasure with the performance of head coach Mike McCarthy.
He did, however, express how disappointed he was with the loss, calling it both "humbling" and "concerning."
McCarthy is in his fifth season as coach of the Cowboys. Through six games, at 3-3, Dallas is off to its worst start since 2020, McCarthy's first year in charge. Despite their recent woes, Jones indicated that he wasn't considering changing things up on the coaching staff, seemingly saying that the jobs of McCarthy as well as offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, both of whom are in their first year in their respective roles, would be safe.
With a bye week looming, Dallas's coaching staff will be working hard to make whatever adjustments necessary to get this team back in the win column, and it seems Jones has not yet run out of patience with his coaches.