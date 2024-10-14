SI

Jerry Jones Didn't Mince Words After Cowboys' Blowout Loss vs. Lions

Karl Rasmussen

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed on their home field on Sunday in what was ultimately not a very happy birthday for Jerry Jones.

The Detroit Lions marched into AT&T Stadium and served a whooping to the Cowboys. Jones wasn't pleased in the aftermath.

When asked about the 47–9 defeat, Jones called his team's performance "very concerning" and "very humbling."

"This was a shocker," said Jones, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Dallas has struggled massively at home, losing its first three games at AT&T stadium. Sunday's blowout against the Lions was tied for the fifth-largest margin of defeat in franchise history, and the team's worst loss since 2010.

Detroit jumped out to a big lead in the first half and never took their foot off the gas. They dismantled the Cowboys in every facet of the game, holding Dallas to a measly 53 rushing yards. It's the first time since 2022 that the Cowboys failed to score a single touchdown in a game.

They'll look to get back on track after their much-needed bye week. Their next game comes in Week 8 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. They don't return home until Nov. 10 for a rivalry showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL