Jerry Jones Didn't Mince Words After Cowboys' Blowout Loss vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed on their home field on Sunday in what was ultimately not a very happy birthday for Jerry Jones.
The Detroit Lions marched into AT&T Stadium and served a whooping to the Cowboys. Jones wasn't pleased in the aftermath.
When asked about the 47–9 defeat, Jones called his team's performance "very concerning" and "very humbling."
"This was a shocker," said Jones, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Dallas has struggled massively at home, losing its first three games at AT&T stadium. Sunday's blowout against the Lions was tied for the fifth-largest margin of defeat in franchise history, and the team's worst loss since 2010.
Detroit jumped out to a big lead in the first half and never took their foot off the gas. They dismantled the Cowboys in every facet of the game, holding Dallas to a measly 53 rushing yards. It's the first time since 2022 that the Cowboys failed to score a single touchdown in a game.
They'll look to get back on track after their much-needed bye week. Their next game comes in Week 8 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. They don't return home until Nov. 10 for a rivalry showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.