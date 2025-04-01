Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Contract Situation Is Not 'Urgent At All'
When Micah Parsons does receive a new contract, it figures to reset the market for defensive players. A timeline for when the star linebacker will be given an extension remains unclear, and speaking at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday, Jerry Jones offered a brief update on where the two sides stand in regards to negotiations.
Jones told Cowboys reporter Jon Machota that he doesn't view Parsons' new contract as being urgent, indicating he prefers to "get it right" rather than get it done sooner.
"I don’t view it as urgent, at all," Jones said. "I'd rather pay more and get it done right."
Dallas, unsurprisingly, picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons's rookie deal. As such, he's slated to earn just north of $24 million in 2025 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026. Of course, the Cowboys will almost certainly have a new deal in place with him before he hits the open market.
The price of Parsons' new deal continues to increase with each major contract signed across the league, however. Cincinnati Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase just penned a new extension that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He signed on for four years and $161 million, coming in at an average annual value of $40.25 million. That dethroned Myles Garrett, who briefly held the title of highest paid non-QB in the league after agreeing to a new deal with the Cleveland Browns that pays him $40 million annually.
Parsons, whenever he signs, will outdo both of those big-money contracts, but Jones, as is often the case, doesn't seem to be in any rush to get that done.
Clarence Hill Jr. of ALLDLLS reports that Jones and Parsons have held discussions over a contract that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback, but his agent has not been involved in those negotiations. Parsons is not expected to sign the deal without his agent's input, but the Cowboys have reportedly not been in contact with his agent, David Mulugheta, since the NFL scouting combine.