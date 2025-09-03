Jerry Jones Doubles Down on Positives of Draft Pick Payout in Micah Parsons Trade
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his team's decision to trade star linebacker Micah Parsons, which he insists will not only help Dallas's run defense, but also help the team acquire "top Pro Bowl-type players" in the future thanks to the draft capital received.
During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Jones doubled down on that latter assertion, noting that he'd take this type of deal "every time."
"We have two kinds of capital or currency in the NFL. One of them is draft picks and the other is the financial, because every team is limited to the same amount of resources to spend," Jones told journalist Rhiannon Ally. "Having said that, Micah enabled us to have four, possibly as many as six players, for the future. That's a good trade when you need numbers—I'll take the numbers every time."
As Jones previously noted, the Cowboys have four first-round picks over the next two years, which they could keep and utilize in the draft. But "nothing says we can't use some of those picks right now to go get somebody right now," the GM added. "Don't rule that out."
In the eyes of the public, this trade was a bust for Dallas. But as we can see, Jones has remained confident that it will set the Cowboys up down the line while also solving the team's problems of today. And hey, maybe he'll be right. But it will probably take a few years to know for sure.