Jerry Jones Claims He Inadvertently Flipped Off Fans in Cowboys' Win Over Jets
During the Cowboys' 37-22 win over the Jets on Sunday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones was seen flipping off fans at MetLife Stadium. Following running back Javonte Williams's four-yard touchdown catch, Jones "inadvertently" gave fans the middle finger while trying to engage with them from his box.
On Tuesday, Jones said he did not intentionally flip off fans and that he meant to give them a thumbs up, not the middle finger. He added his gesture was also aimed at Cowboys fans in the stadium, not Jets fans.
"That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front, not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys, and certainly late in the game.
"[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding, if you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened around pretty quick, but the intention was 'thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."
Shortly after Jones unintentionally gave fans the middle, the Cowboys went on to earn their second win of the season, and now move to 2-2-1. They take on the Panthers next week.