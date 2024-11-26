Jerry Jones Makes Surprising Statement About Mike McCarthy’s Possible Future With Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting at 4-7 in the NFC East with starting quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season due to a torn hamstring that required surgery.
Due to another year destined to fall short of the lofty expectations in Dallas, most assumed that head coach Mike McCarthy was on the hot seat. It was a bit of a surprise that the Cowboys chose to keep McCarthy as the franchise's coach this season, and circumstances have led to the franchise posting a season to-date that is far short of what they hoped for.
But team owner Jerry Jones apparently is feeling pretty, pretty good about the Cowboys' road upset victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. In fact, Jones did not rule out a potential contract extension for his embattled head coach in his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.
"I don't think that's crazy at all," Jones said of a potential contract extension for McCarthy. "This is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Mike McCarthy has been there and done that. He has great ideas. We got a lot of football left."
That would be quite the development for the Cowboys and the NFC East as a whole. We'll see how it all plays out.
The Cowboys host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day.