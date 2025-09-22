Jerry Jones Remains Optimistic About Cowboys' Playoff Chances After Loss to Bears
The Cowboys dropped to 1-2 on the season Sunday after suffering a defeat to the previously winless Bears. Despite the slow start from the team, owner Jerry Jones doesn't seem too concerned about the Dallas's ability to reach the postseason.
Speaking to reporters following the 31–14 loss in Week 3, Jones was upbeat about the Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs, saying he still fully believes the team will be competing in the postseason, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jones didn't seem too pleased with the performance on the field from his perch in a suite at Soldier Field on Sunday, but he didn't let that sway his belief in his team.
The Cowboys' defense has been of particular concern throughout the first three games this year. They've not yet held an opponent under 24 points and have conceded 30 or more points twice already. Of course, the team traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers just before the start of the season following a lengthy contract dispute.
Parsons will be back in town next Sunday, as he and Green Bay are due to visit AT&T Stadium in Week 4. The ever-confident Jones doesn't seem to be worried about a lackluster start, and voiced his faith that the team can get back on track. Perhaps a loss against the star player he just traded would cause him to change his tune.