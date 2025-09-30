SI

Jerry Jones Responds to Micah Parsons's Complaint That GM Didn't Inform Him of Trade

Parsons's remarks came after the Green Bay-Dallas tie on Sunday.

Jones and the Cowboys sent Parsons to the Packers in a bombshell trade in August.
In the aftermath of the Packers-Cowboys' 40-40 tie and Micah Parsons's big return to Dallas last Sunday night, the Green Bay linebacker dropped a pretty interesting quote regarding his feelings on his post-trade homecoming and his changed view on former GM Jerry Jones.

“I think, all the emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me," Parsons told reporters after the game, asked if the emotional piece has been hard to deal with. "I didn’t even get to talk to my owner [Jones], the person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. So, to me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office, as a man, he couldn’t tell me as a man. So, to me that emotion side was gone, it was more about a respect factor at this point."

On Tuesday, the Cowboys general manager then responded to Parsons's complaint, claiming he didn't call the linebacker about the deal because Parsons apparently told him not to.

"I really don't want to respond to that at all, in deference to you very much," Jones said to the 105.3 The Fan host who asked him about it, "but that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was 'Don't call him any more.' So I quit those calls."

Interesting. So, according to Jones, Parsons essentially said, "Lose my number," and Jones took that to heart. But according to Parsons—and presumably even if what Jerry said is true—he would have still appreciated hearing the news straight from the source.

The plot continues to thicken.

