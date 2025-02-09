Jerry Jones Calls It a 'Shocker' for Cowboys to Not Be Playing in Super Bowl LIX
Jerry Jones planned for the Dallas Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season. Instead, the Cowboys went 7–10 and lost quarterback Dak Prescott in the season to a hamstring injury.
The Cowboys didn't even make the playoffs let alone Super Bowl LIX. Still, Jones told The Athletic's Diana Russini that it was a "shocker" the Cowboys weren't in the Super Bowl based on all the steps he took last offseason to try and get the team there.
“I wouldn’t have signed Dak Prescott, the highest-paid player in the NFL, if now wasn’t when we wanted to win," Jones said. "This is a shocker to be here at this Super Bowl and not have the Cowboys here. I didn’t plan on that when I made that agreement with him. So we’re going to do everything we can to get there.”
Jones is alluding to Prescott's historic four-year, $240 million contract extension he signed hours before the season opener in September. The contract makes Prescott the highest paid NFL player of all-time. But, as mentioned, Prescott's season was cut short with an injury.
Other than Prescott's contract, the Cowboys didn't do too much last offseason to establish a championship caliber team, so it isn't a shock to pretty much anyone else in the NFL world that the Cowboys aren't in New Orleans this weekend.
We'll see what the Cowboys can do in 2025 with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer in charge. Maybe the Cowboys will be competing in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium next year, but it's likely it'll take longer than that for Dallas to make it back to the Big Game.