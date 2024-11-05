Jerry Jones Telegraphed Cowboys Trade for WR During Deadline Morning Radio Appearance
On Tuesday morning, Jerry Jones participated in his weekly interview spot with 105.3 The Fan and gave Dallas Cowboys fans a hint of what was to come.
The NFL trade deadline is this afternoon and Jones was asked about what the Cowboys would do. It's a matter of much interest among local and national football fans, as Dallas is on the brink of the playoff picture and many would argue the franchise is better off selling than buying. Jones immediately put such thoughts to rest by telegraphing the Cowboys' trade for a wide receiver that became reality less than an hour after his comments.
Jones announced the franchise would be adding a receiver before the deadline, and it was a player the Cowboys really liked when he was coming out of college. Shortly thereafter, the news broke that the organization was acquiring wideout Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers.
It was later reported that the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick in exchange for Mingo and a seventh-round pick.
Mingo played at Ole Miss and was named second-team All-SEC in 2023 before he entered the NFL draft. He was selected by the Panthers in the second round with the 39th pick. In 24 games with Carolina, Mingo has recorded 55 catches for 539 yards but has yet to score a touchdown as a professional.
Jones adds Mingo to a receiver room awfully thin behind CeeDee Lamb, who's banged-up but expected to play on Sunday. He'll be catching passes from either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance for the next few weeks as Dak Prescott is expected to hit the IR with a hamstring injury.
Not an earth-shattering move but one that makes it very clear the Cowboys are not going to be trading away any talent on Tuesday.