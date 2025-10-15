Jets' Aaron Glenn Doubles Down on Breece Hall Trade Stance As Rumors Abound
As the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches, one name has loomed large: Jets' running back Breece Hall. A similar conversation ran rampant over the offseason, but head coach Aaron Glenn was, at the time, emphatic that he had no plans to deal the standout running back.
Well, amid the Jets' abysmal 0-6 record, the rumors are back.
Asked about the chatter on Wednesday, Glenn doubled down on his response from the offseason.
"They're rumors," he said. "I still feel the same way."
For what it's worth, Hall, in the final year of his contract, also said recently that he does not want to be traded.
"I want to be here. I love being a New York Jet and everything," he said last Friday. "At the end of the day, I don't control what goes on."
So there you have it. The whole thing is looking increasingly unlikely, but considering the smoke, it's worth keeping an eye on until the deadline passes. That said, smart money is on Hall remaining a Jet.
So far this season, the 24-year-old back has rushed for 410 yards on 88 carries.