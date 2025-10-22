Jets’ Aaron Glenn Roasted for His Line About Not Yet Naming Starting QB for Week 8
The Jets remain the only winless team in the NFL through seven weeks, and a quarterback change seems inevitable at this point.
New York coach Aaron Glenn benched Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor this past weekend after Fields completed just 50% of his passes for 46 yards. The Jets still lost to the Panthers, 13-6. After the game, Glenn admitted he wasn't sure who was going to start this upcoming Sunday vs. the Bengals, and that uncertainty remains as of Wednesday.
"We'll have a quarterback on Sunday," Glenn said. “I wouldn't want to give [the Bengals] a competitive advantage.”
So Glenn isn't sharing the starting quarterback for Week 8 because it may give the Bengals a "competitive advantage." Fans were quick to roast Glenn for this comment specifically because the Jets are 0-7.
One reason Glenn likely isn't naming a starter is because Taylor is now considered day-to-day with a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He physically might not be able to start on Sunday, meaning the Jets will likely settle for Fields again.
Jets owner Woody Johnson made his opinions known on Tuesday about Fields, though. He bashed Fields's awful performances thus far, and essentially blamed the quarterback for the Jets' shortcomings. If Taylor ends up being healthy come Sunday, there's a strong chance he'll get the start over Fields.