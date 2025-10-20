Aaron Glenn Hasn't Decided If Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor Will Start in Week 8
The Jets might finally be making a quarterback change as the team is still winless through seven weeks. New York coach Aaron Glenn wouldn't announce on Monday whether he plans to start Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor against the Bengals on Sunday.
"That's something I want to continue to look at," Glenn said. "It's early on Monday, so, I said this yesterday, there's a lot of thought that goes into that for me, personally, and then being able to get with the staff, and then being able to ask other coaches that have been in this situation how they handled that.
"I'm not running away from the question at all. The thing is, I want to make sure I make the right decision. And I don't want to make rash decisions, either."
Fields was benched in the third quarter of Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers, marking the first time Glenn has benched his starting quarterback this season. Glenn later explained that the team was in need of a "spark" and that it was his call to bring in Taylor. There's a chance he could follow up this past Sunday's decision by naming Taylor the starter for Week 8.
Fields finished his Week 7 outing by completing just 50% of his passes for 46 yards. In the week prior, in which he played the entire game, he only threw for 45 yards.
Despite Fields's obvious struggles this season, Glenn previously stuck with the quarterback even when he had awful games, like the 45-yard game in Week 6. But, the Jets desperately need a win, and Glenn would likely do anything to shift the negative narrative moving forward.