NFL Fans Befuddled by Roughing the Passer Penalty That Extended Jets' Scoring Drive
Roughing the passer penalties still bring a lot of confusion for NFL fans. They saw a really bad one Monday night that is among the worst of the 2024 season so far.
With the New York Jets facing third-and-8 from their 39-yard line, Aaron Rodgers dropped back and was sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. Unfortunately, for the Bills, a flag came in for roughing the passer.
Video of the play is below.
This appears to have been a call due to the "body weight" rule the NFL has instituted, but no one could really understand how Epenesa was supposed to avoid landing on Rodgers.
Even Rodgers seemed to sympathize with Epenesa and said "That's a tough call."
Fans were not happy about the flag.
That call had consequences too. Instead of fourth-and-8 deep in their own end, the Jets were awarded a first down. They drove the ball down for a field goal to tie the game 20-20 with 6:13 remaining in the third quarter.