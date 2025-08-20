Jets Acquire Harrison Phillips from Vikings As Defensive Line Retool Continues
For the second time Wednesday, the Jets are reportedly making a trade to bolster their defensive line.
New York is acquiring nose tackle Harrison Phillips and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the Vikings in exchange for sixth-round picks in each of the next two drafts, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Phillips, 29, is entering his eighth season in the league. He spent his first four with the Bills and the last three with Minnesota.
An All-Pac-12 performer at Stanford, Phillips was drafted in the third round by Buffalo in 2018. Injuries and low usage limited Phillips's ability to contribute to the Bills until 2021, when he started eight games and posted a then-career-best 51 total tackles.
Starting in 2022, he became a reliable defensive contributor for the Vikings, peaking with 92 combined tackles in 2023. He hasn't missed a regular-season game since his last year with Buffalo.
As Schefter pointed out, the Jets added defensive tackle Jowon Briggs via trade Wednesday as well.