Jets Agree to Deal With Former All-Pro Return Man Tarik Cohen
Four years have passed without running back Tarik Cohen seeing NFL action. Now, the North Carolina A&T product appears set to change that.
Cohen has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets, according to a Wednesday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed by the team.
"Tarik—explosive playmaker. He's starting to get back healthy," Jets coach Robert Saleh said. "With the new kickoff rule, these kick returners—they're gonna touch the ball over a hundred times a year, which is significant. A guy like him, he's still young... we're excited to have him aboard."
Cohen suffered a catastrophic knee injury in a Sept. 27, 2020 Chicago Bears win over the Atlanta Falcons that cost him nearly two full seasons. He then tore his Achilles tendon in May 2022.
Before his injuries, he was one of the league's most feared return men. He led the league in punt-return yardage in 2018, a season that ended with him garnering Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.