Jets Agree to Deal With Former Ravens CB Brandon Stephens
Stephens will remain in the AFC on a lucrative three-year contract.
In this story:
The New York Jets have agreed to a deal with former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
It's a three-year deal for Stephens that will pay him $36 million.
The four-year veteran has started 48 games for Baltimore over the last four seasons, tabbing 259 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and 32 passes defended.
Stephens has performed well in Baltimore over the last two seasons in particular, where he has become a full-time starter with the Ravens. He has now cashed in on a deal that keeps him in the AFC on a rebuilding Jets squad.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified