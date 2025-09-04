Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker to Get Season-Ending Surgery for Torn Triceps
The Jets' 2025 season is getting off to a worrisome start.
Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will undergo season-ending surgery for his torn triceps in his left arm, Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning.
Vera-Tucker is expected to miss the entire season due to the injury. He played 15 games last year, his most since his rookie year in '21. The Jets were hoping for another healthy campaign from their standout guard after Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending right triceps injury in '22 and a torn Achilles in '23, but they'll now be looking for his replacement just days away from Sunday's season-opener against the Steelers.
Vera-Tucker, 26, was entering the fifth year of his rookie deal with the Jets and was named as one of the captains for the '25 season. His latest unfortunate injury news deals a significant blow to New York's offensive line as the team prepares to start a new era with quarterback Justin Fields this fall.