Jets-Cowboys Produced the Most Perfect Skycam Bonk You’ll Ever See
The NFL brings you closer to the action than ever before.
Sunday’s game between the Jets and Cowboys didn’t produce many highlights.
New York entered the game winless and looking to give its home crowd something to cheer for against a Dallas team that had also been underperforming. Instead, the Cowboys were running away with a 23–3 by halftime.
But despite the rough outcome, there was one joyous moment the game produced with a little help from the skycam. With the Jets threatening to score in the first half, Justin Fields fired a pass that bounced off the helmet of a defender and deflected straight into the skycam, producing a delightful bit of footage for fans at home.
Someone get James Cameron on the phone. We’re doing NFL football in 4DX Imax now.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Published