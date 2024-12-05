Jets' D.J. Reed Apologizes for Ripping Refs With Profane Tweet After Week 13 Loss
The New York Jets lost their ninth game of the season last Sunday when they blew a 14-point lead at home and fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21.
Frustrations have been running high all year for the Jets and that continued after their latest defeat when cornerback D.J. Reed ripped the refs with a profane tweet just moments after the final whistle.
While that move will most likely lead to a fine from the NFL, Reed did the respectful thing on Wednesday and apologized for his actions.
“I was just emotional,” Reed said, according to the New York Post. “I definitely shouldn’t have said that, but I’m a human. It was a frustrating game that I thought we should’ve won but we ended up losing. . . . The refs do the best of their ability just like I do the best of my ability. Some calls may be controversial, but that’s just part of the game. I have to give them leeway. Having time to reflect on it, I was in the wrong and I should not have said that.”
Good on Reed.
The Jets, who have lost three straight games and eight of their last nine, face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.