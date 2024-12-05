SI

Jets' D.J. Reed Apologizes for Ripping Refs With Profane Tweet After Week 13 Loss

Andy Nesbitt

D.J. Reed was not happy with the refs after last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
D.J. Reed was not happy with the refs after last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images

The New York Jets lost their ninth game of the season last Sunday when they blew a 14-point lead at home and fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21.

Frustrations have been running high all year for the Jets and that continued after their latest defeat when cornerback D.J. Reed ripped the refs with a profane tweet just moments after the final whistle.

While that move will most likely lead to a fine from the NFL, Reed did the respectful thing on Wednesday and apologized for his actions.

“I was just emotional,” Reed said, according to the New York Post. “I definitely shouldn’t have said that, but I’m a human. It was a frustrating game that I thought we should’ve won but we ended up losing. . . . The refs do the best of their ability just like I do the best of my ability. Some calls may be controversial, but that’s just part of the game. I have to give them leeway. Having time to reflect on it, I was in the wrong and I should not have said that.”

Good on Reed.

The Jets, who have lost three straight games and eight of their last nine, face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL