Jets' D.J. Reed Blasts Refs in Profane Tweet After Loss to Seahawks

Andy Nesbitt

The Jets are now 3-9 after Sunday's loss at home to the Seahawks.
The New York Jets had their nightmare season hit another new low Sunday when they coughed up a 14-point lead and lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21, at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (3-9) have now lost three straight games and eight of their last nine.

While quarterback Aaron Rodgers blamed the wind for messing up the last play of the game, cornerback D.J. Reed opted to blast the refs for the Jets loss.

The 28-year-old wasted no time after the loss, as he quickly jumped on X and tweeted this message at the league's refs: "you F*****G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!"

Reed will likely be hearing from the NFL over that one.

The Jets, meanwhile, will look to snap out of their losing ways when they travel to Miami next Sunday to face the Dolphins.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

