Jets' D.J. Reed Blasts Refs in Profane Tweet After Loss to Seahawks
The New York Jets had their nightmare season hit another new low Sunday when they coughed up a 14-point lead and lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21, at MetLife Stadium. The Jets (3-9) have now lost three straight games and eight of their last nine.
While quarterback Aaron Rodgers blamed the wind for messing up the last play of the game, cornerback D.J. Reed opted to blast the refs for the Jets loss.
The 28-year-old wasted no time after the loss, as he quickly jumped on X and tweeted this message at the league's refs: "you F*****G suck, yall should be ashamed of yall selves.!"
Reed will likely be hearing from the NFL over that one.
The Jets, meanwhile, will look to snap out of their losing ways when they travel to Miami next Sunday to face the Dolphins.