All the Draft Picks the Jets Netted in Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Trades

The Jets added a haul of draft picks at Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Jets dealt away two cornerstones of the team's defense, Quinnen Williams (#95) and Sauce Gardner (middle), in a fire sale ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4.
The Jets dealt away two cornerstones of the team's defense, Quinnen Williams (#95) and Sauce Gardner (middle), in a fire sale ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets kicked off a fire sale that saw the team ship out not one, but two former All-Pro defenders in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who were dealt to the Colts and Cowboys, respectively. New York officially waved the white flag on 2025 and in the process netted a haul of draft selections in 2026 and 2027, giving the moribund franchise, which has posted nine straight losing seasons, some hope for the future.

It can be hard to keep track of just how many draft picks the Jets landed on Tuesday, as well as what the team's total haul—the picks added and what the team already possessed—looks like for the next two seasons. Here's a refresher on both fronts after the Jets' trade deadline flurry.

Every draft pick the Jets acquired before NFL trade deadline

Draft Year

Draft Pick Round

Trade

2026

1st

Gardner trade

2026

2nd

Williams trade

2027

1st

Gardner trade

2027

1st

Williams trade

Note: The '27 first-round pick the Jets acquired from the Cowboys will be the higher of the two first round selections Dallas owns between its own pick and the selection it acquired in the Micah Parsons deal.

Now, here's a look at every draft selection the Jets own in both the '26 and '27 NFL drafts following the club's flurry of trades.

Updated list of Jets‘ 2026 NFL draft picks

Draft Pick Round

1st (NYJ)

1st (via IND)

2nd (NYJ)

2nd (via DAL)

4th (NYJ)

6th (via BUF)

7th (via TEN)

7th (via BUF)

Updated list of Jets‘ 2027 NFL draft picks

Draft Pick Round

1st (NYJ)

1st (via DAL or GB)

1st (via IND)

2nd (NYJ)

3rd (NYJ)

4th (NYJ)

5th (NYJ)

6th (via KC)

6th (via PHI)

Did the Jets acquire any players in the Gardner and Williams trades?

In addition to the draft picks, the Jets acquired Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the Gardner trade and Cowboys defensive lineman Mazi Smith in the Williams trade.

