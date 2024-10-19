Jets Fans Elated Over First Practice Video of Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams Connection
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are picking up right where they left off.
This week at practice, the pair of New York Jets teammates took the field together for the first time since their days on the Green Bay Packers and connected for a few highlight-reel plays.
One of those Rodgers-to-Adams throws almost immediately went viral when it was posted by the Jets' social media account on Friday. Rodgers, wearing a red practice jersey, lofted a throw toward Adams in the end zone. And Adams fought through the tight coverage and jumped above the defense to haul it in.
It almost looks like they've done this together a time or two.
Rodgers and Adams played together for eight seasons in Green Bay from 2014 to '21. Over that span, Adams was named an All-Pro twice and to the Pro Bowl five times, and Rodgers won three of his four career NFL MVP awards.
Reunited again on the Jets after this week's blockbuster trade, Rodgers and Adams will look to terrorize opposing defenses together again on Sunday night for the Jets' prime-time clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.