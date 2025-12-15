Jets Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After Allowing 48 Points to Jaguars
The Jets have fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, coach Aaron Glenn announced at a press conference on Monday morning.
The move comes one day after New York’s 11th loss of the 2025 campaign—one in which its defense allowed 48 points to the Jaguars. Assistant Chris Harris will take over for Wilks in the interim for the remainder of the season. The 43-year-old was hired as the Jets’ defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator this offseason.
The Jets’ defense under Wilks had been among the worst in football throughout this season, allowing 28.4 points per game—the third most in the NFL—while also failing to intercept a single pass. Sunday's defeat in Jacksonville was seemingly the straw that broke the camel's back, as New York let Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence account for nearly 400 total yards and score six total touchdowns.
“I just thought that from last week going to this week that the improvement wasn’t there,” Glenn added, explaining his decision to move on from Wilks. “And I thought it was time to make a change. I’m gonna make the decision that’s best for this organization at all times and it’s my job to make sure I continue to evaluate everything that’s going on ... that’s my job as the head coach, and I thought that this was the time for me to make that decision.”
The Jets, now 3–11, close out the season with matchups against the Saints, Patriots, and Bills.