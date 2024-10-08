Jets Fire Robert Saleh After Disappointing Start to 2024 Season
The New York Jets have suffered a disappointing start to the 2024 season and decided to make a big change. On Tuesday, reports emerged that the organization fired coach Robert Saleh ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first on the news.
Schefter additionally noted Saleh was fired with one season remaining on his contract.
The organization released a statement from owner Woody Johnson soon after thanking Saleh for his years with the Jets.
The Jets were aiming to be Super Bowl contenders entering the 2024 season with the return of Aaron Rodgers and a few high-profile veteran additions to join him on the offense. However, Rodgers has struggled in his first season since tearing his Achilles and New York's two wins so far have come over two of the worst teams in the NFL in the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Now sitting at 2-3 after consecutive ugly losses, the franchise clearly felt a drastic change had to be made before the season was lost. Saleh ended up on the outs.
Hired ahead of the 2021 season, Saleh was a highly-sought after candidate following years spent coaching up the San Francisco 49ers defense to an elite level. However, his first tenure as a head coach didn't go as well. He led his team to a 4-13 record in 2021 before posting consecutive 7-10 seasons. He finishes his Jets coaching career with a 20-36 all-time record.
Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported shortly after the news that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will take over as the interim head coach. He will be tasked with leading his team to victory in prime time on Monday Night Football against the Bills next week.