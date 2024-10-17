Jets' Garrett Wilson Shares First Comments on Davante Adams Trade
Moments after Tuesday reports indicated the New York Jets had completed a trade for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) imploring the team to take advantage of the opportunity that comes with adding a player of Adams's caliber.
On Thursday, Wilson, speaking with Rich Cimini of ESPN, offered his first public comments on the Adams trade.
Wilson told Cimini he's "really excited" to play with Adams, whom he called one of his "favorite players growing up." Wilson, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year, also feels that playing alongside Adams is a great learning opportunity for him.
"It's a great opportunity for me to learn a lot," Wilson said. "Hopefully, we can get this thing rolling and start winning games."
Wilson, 24, is playing extended snaps with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for the first time this year—and the connection has taken some time to develop. But Wilson and Rodgers, who have connected for 21 receptions for 208 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, have made important strides. Plus, having Adams, who blossomed into arguably the game's best receiver catching passes from Rodgers in Green Bay, should only help Wilson continue to build chemistry with the Jets QB.
Another added benefit of Adams's presence for Wilson? Defenses will have to pick their poison. Wilson has faced coverage from the opposing team's top corner, as well as additional safety help over the top. That figures to change with Adams in town.
As for the elephant in the room, Wilson said he's not concerned with losing targets as a result of the addition of Adams.
"Nah. At the end of the day, if I lose a few targets, that's fine," Wilson said. " I got 22 the other day. It don't take that many to get where I want to get."
Adams will make his Jets debut on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.