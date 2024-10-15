Garrett Wilson Had Fired-Up Message for Jets After Davante Adams Trade
The New York Jets once again shook up the NFL world on Tuesday when they landed wide receiver Davante Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders just hours after losing at home to the Buffalo Bills.
This trade has been rumored ever since Adams expressed a few weeks ago that he wanted out of Las Vegas. It reunites him with Aaron Rodgers, who he had a number of good years with back when they both played for the Green Bay Packers.
Adams will team up with fellow Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson in what the franchise hopes can become an explosive offensive unit that can lead the team to the playoffs this season.
Wilson, who had 107 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Bills, had a fired-up message for the Jets after the trade, tweeting: "We gotta GO, and we gotta do it NOW !"
The 2-4 Jets face the 4-2 Steelers this Sunday night in Pittsburgh so they better listen to Wilson if they want to turn their season around. We are only six weeks through the NFL season but time is of the essence.