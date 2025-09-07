SI

Jets’ Garrett Wilson Tussles With Jalen Ramsey After Hard Hit on Justin Fields

Kristen Wong

Jets' Garrett Wilson got into it with Steelers' Jalen Ramsey after Ramsey delivered a hard hit to quarterback Justin Fields.
/ Screengrab on Twitter/ @AryePulliNFL
Tensions are running high in the Jets-Steelers season opener on Sunday afternoon, which perhaps was expected given that it's Aaron Rodgers's first game back at MetLife Stadium since leaving New York.

So far, it's been looking good for a revamped Jets squad that's kicking off the campaign with Justin Fields under center. Fields helped lead the Jets to one of the team's best first halves in recent history but also took some tough hits, including one from Steelers' Jalen Ramsey at the end of the second quarter.

Ramsey's late hit on Fields was a borderline roughing penalty, and it started a small skirmish between Jets and Steelers players. On the very next play, Jets' Garrett Wilson appeared to defend his quarterback and former Ohio State teammate by getting into a heated altercation with Ramsey. After the play ended, the two pulled at each other's jerseys for several seconds before getting separated by coaches and NFL officials.

The Jets currently lead the Steelers, 19-17, and are a few quarters away from ruining Rodgers's Week 1 homecoming.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

