Jets QB Justin Fields Carted Off Practice Field With Right Toe Injury
New York Jets fans received some unfortunate news on Thursday.
The team's new starting quarterback, Justin Fields, was carted off the practice field from an apparent injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Coach Aaron Glenn shared later that Fields suffered a right toe injury and that he's still being examined, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
A trainer ran onto the field to check out Fields's leg before they carted him to the locker room, SNYtv's Connor Hughes reported. The Jets then paused that part of practice to focus on special teams instead. Glenn said he assumes the injury occurred by another player stepping on Fields's toe.
The Jets' new era with Fields could be postponed depending on how serious the injury is.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.