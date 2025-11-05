Jets GM Says Offers Were 'Too Good' to Pass Up After Busy Trade Deadline
It was a busy NFL trade deadline day on Tuesday across the league, with no team busier than the New York Jets.
The Jets parted with two defensive cornerstones in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Williams was shipped off to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick. Gardner was traded to the Colts in exchange for two first-round picks and second-year wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
The Jets are 1–7, so while it’s not a surprise that they were active on Tuesday, the level to which they reset their roster on defense shocked many around the league. General manager Darren Mougey had a simple explanation for why they took this path with Williams and Gardner.
“You’re set on what these values are really worth in these players and what you might be willing to do to part ways with them,” Mougey began. “We got to today and had these offers that we just felt were too good for the team.”
The Jets now have plenty of draft capital at their disposal, as the tandem of Mougey and first-year coach Aaron Glenn will look to rebuild the roster heading into year two.