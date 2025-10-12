Jets Insider Shares Savage Text He Got From Former Team Exec After Loss to Broncos
The Jets are still winless through six weeks to start the season after putting together a lifeless showing against the Broncos in London on Sunday morning.
Justin Fields and the Jets' offense recorded just 82 total yards in the 13-11 loss, including a net passing yardage total of -10 yards. That's the worst net passing yardage in a game in Jets franchise history, and the worst since the San Diego Chargers had -19 yards in 1998, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.
In light of the Jets' latest embarrassment, Cimini also shared a ruthless text message he received from an anonymous former Jets executive following the ugly loss across the pond in London.
"The offensive coordinator has to swim home," the text read.
Ouch.
Jets OC Tanner Engstrand, who was brought on this past offseason amid a slew of coaching changes in New York, couldn't get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, with the Jets scoring their 11 points from field goals and a safety. Fields's longest passing attempt all game was an 11-yard throw, and he took a whopping nine sacks from a relentless Broncos defense who didn't give him any space to breathe. Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson looked particularly frustrated after a poorly managed two-minute drive at the end of the first half, and it's safe to say Jets fans probably feel the same way, too.
After Sunday's loss, the Jets have fallen to 0-6 on the year and are likely staring down another lost season—and it's not even November, yet.