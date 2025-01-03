Jets Interview ESPN Analyst for General Manager Job
The New York Jets have kicked their search for a general manager into high gear and a familiar name is involved.
On Thursday ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jets interviewed his co-worker Louis Riddick for the opening. Riddick has been an ESPN NFL analyst since 2013.
Riddick was a ninth-round selection in the 1991 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played six NFL seasons between stints with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Oakland Raiders.
After his career was over, Riddick worked as a scout and in various front office roles for Washington before moving to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008. He was most recently the Eagles' director of pro personnel from 2010 through '13.
Riddick has interviewed for several front-office roles since joining ESPN. In 2020, he interviewed with both the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions for their general manager openings. In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers also brought him in to interview for the same role.
The Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas in the middle of their disappointing 2024 campaign. New York is 4–12 despite having high expectations entering the season. Their new general manager will have a lot of work to do to turn things around. His first job will be to figure out Aaron Rodgers's future at quarterback.