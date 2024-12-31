SI

Jets Set Interview Date With Ex-Panthers, Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

New York is reportedly courting a veteran NFL boss.

Patrick Andres

Ron Rivera before the Commanders' 30–28 loss to the Jets on Dec. 24, 2023.
Ron Rivera before the Commanders' 30–28 loss to the Jets on Dec. 24, 2023. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are casting a wide net in their search for a new coach—and that net reportedly includes a two-time former Coach of the Year.

According to a Tuesday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets are scheduled to interview Ron Rivera for their head coaching position on Thursday.

Rivera, 62, was fired by the Washington Commanders on Jan. 8 after going 26-40-1 over a four-year span.

The veteran coach remains best known for his nine-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019. At 76-63-1, Rivera is the winningest coach in franchise history; he took the team to four postseasons, winning the NFC title in 2015.

The Jets are in the midst of a lost season, carrying a 4-12 record into their season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to Rivera's reported interest, former New York coach Rex Ryan indicated his interest in returning to his former position on Monday and is expected to be interviewed.

